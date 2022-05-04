Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $5.09 on Wednesday, reaching $79.42. 410,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,428,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $73.38 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.73.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $638,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

