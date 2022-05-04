Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) will post sales of $16.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.95 million and the lowest is $16.50 million. Stellus Capital Investment reported sales of $13.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year sales of $68.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.40 million to $70.15 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $72.05 million, with estimates ranging from $68.98 million to $75.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.16 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 52.72% and a return on equity of 8.57%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Hovde Group cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stellus Capital Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 849,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 350,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 246,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,542 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 23,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCM stock opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $270.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average is $13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $14.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0933 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.74%.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

