STERIS (STE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter. STERIS has set its FY 2022 guidance at $7.850-$7.950 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $7.85-7.95 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect STERIS to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $226.08 on Wednesday. STERIS has a 12-month low of $188.10 and a 12-month high of $255.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 78.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.14.

In other STERIS news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total transaction of $442,683.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 8,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total value of $2,043,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,925,756.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,491 shares of company stock valued at $6,075,309. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,581,000 after buying an additional 286,093 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,092,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

