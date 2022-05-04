Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Wildpack Beverage (OTCMKTS:WLDPF) to Hold

Wildpack Beverage (OTCMKTS:WLDPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a C$0.30 target price on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WLDPF opened at 0.28 on Wednesday.

Wildpack Beverage Inc manufactures and packages beverages on contract basis. The company offers filling, decorating and supplying aluminum cans, co-packing, sleeving, warehousing, and third party logistics services. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

