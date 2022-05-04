Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Wildpack Beverage (OTCMKTS:WLDPF) to Hold

Wildpack Beverage (OTCMKTS:WLDPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a C$0.30 target price on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WLDPF opened at 0.28 on Wednesday.
Wildpack Beverage Company Profile (Get Rating)
