Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Workiva (NYSE:WK) to Hold

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $80.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $120.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential downside of 14.97% from the stock’s current price.

WK has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workiva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

NYSE:WK opened at $94.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $83.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.42 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. Workiva’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Workiva will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $411,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $716,382.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,908 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Workiva during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Workiva by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Workiva by 3,381.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Workiva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Workiva by 194.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

