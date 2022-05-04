STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.20.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

NYSE STOR opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.16. STORE Capital has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $209.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. STORE Capital’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that STORE Capital will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 154.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its position in STORE Capital by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 50,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 50.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 4.6% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 223,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 28.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

