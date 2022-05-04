STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. STRATA Skin Sciences has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect STRATA Skin Sciences to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SSKN opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. STRATA Skin Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $45.14 million, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other STRATA Skin Sciences news, CEO Robert Joseph Moccia purchased 33,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,281.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 37.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) by 90.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,376 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.17% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

