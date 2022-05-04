Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Short Interest Down 16.8% in April

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the March 31st total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Streamline Health Solutions stock. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 1.26% of Streamline Health Solutions worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 40.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Streamline Health Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:STRM opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Streamline Health Solutions has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $2.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.23 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 37.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

