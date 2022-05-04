Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SYK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America began coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.44.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $237.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $260.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.32. The stock has a market cap of $89.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Stryker will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

