Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the March 31st total of 3,020,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.82.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMFG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 288.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,719.2% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

