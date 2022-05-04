SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

SXC opened at $8.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.75. SunCoke Energy has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $695.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.10.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,774,692 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,775,000 after buying an additional 409,793 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,875,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after acquiring an additional 376,964 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,792,616 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,813,000 after acquiring an additional 282,480 shares during the period. Boundary Creek Advisors LP raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 1,737,243 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,449,340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

