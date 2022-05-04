SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered SunCoke Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunCoke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

NYSE:SXC opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $695.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.10. SunCoke Energy has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $9.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.75.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,774,692 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,775,000 after purchasing an additional 409,793 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,875,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after purchasing an additional 376,964 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,792,616 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,813,000 after purchasing an additional 282,480 shares in the last quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 1,737,243 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,449,340 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

