SunOpta (SOY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

SunOpta (TSE:SOY – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:STKL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect SunOpta to post earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:STKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$257.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$258.21 million.

Shares of TSE:SOY opened at C$7.19 on Wednesday. SunOpta has a 52 week low of C$5.44 and a 52 week high of C$16.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.51. The company has a market cap of C$772.66 million and a PE ratio of -70.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.80.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

