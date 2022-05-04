SunOpta (STKL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect SunOpta to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. SunOpta has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $204.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.15 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SunOpta to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

STKL stock opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average of $5.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. SunOpta has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $13.72.

In related news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc purchased 22,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $117,542.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in SunOpta during the second quarter worth about $194,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SunOpta by 49.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 21,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SunOpta by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SunOpta by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 338,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 49,865 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunOpta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.90.

SunOpta Company Profile (Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

