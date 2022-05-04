Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Super Micro Computer updated its Q4 guidance to $1.51-1.69 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI traded up $10.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.66. 18,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,706. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.44. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $32.88 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 9,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $374,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 5,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $226,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,604 shares of company stock worth $2,231,678. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2,439.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 343,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after acquiring an additional 329,761 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,169,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,303,000 after buying an additional 178,708 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 460,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,244,000 after buying an additional 105,682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 313.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 49,558 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,427,000 after buying an additional 19,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.