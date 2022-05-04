Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) PT Raised to $85.00

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 57.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

SMCI traded up $10.73 on Wednesday, hitting $53.96. 23,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,706. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $32.88 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.44.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.43. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 5,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $226,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 9,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $374,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,604 shares of company stock worth $2,231,678. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 10.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 40.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

