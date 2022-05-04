Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at Citigroup

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.63.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Shares of SGRY opened at $54.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.67. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $37.63 and a twelve month high of $69.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -44.28, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $112,116.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George Goodwin sold 25,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $1,597,354.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,014.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,220 shares of company stock worth $6,300,372 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 7.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the first quarter valued at $8,100,000. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.3% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 43,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $5,280,000.

About Surgery Partners (Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.