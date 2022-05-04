Susquehanna Trims NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Target Price to $200.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Susquehanna from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NXPI. Barclays reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.30.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $178.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.93 and its 200 day moving average is $201.36. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $164.75 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.13.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $492,516,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 333.1% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,763,425 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $629,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,319 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $250,668,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,341,781 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,316,790,000 after purchasing an additional 764,512 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $126,053,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NXP Semiconductors (Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.