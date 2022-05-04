SVB Leerink Comments on Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Myovant Sciences in a research note issued on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.61). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

MYOV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE MYOV opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.09. Myovant Sciences has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $27.43.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 2,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $33,568.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $26,485.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,992 shares of company stock worth $192,079. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Myovant Sciences by 2.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

