Synalloy (SYNL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of SYNL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.05. 12,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,202. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.61. Synalloy has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $19.20.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synalloy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Synalloy by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 35,006 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Synalloy by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Synalloy by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Synalloy in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

Synalloy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and galvanized carbon tubes, as well as related stainless pipe products.

