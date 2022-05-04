Synalloy (SYNL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th.
Shares of SYNL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.05. 12,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,202. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.61. Synalloy has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $19.20.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synalloy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Synalloy Company Profile
Synalloy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and galvanized carbon tubes, as well as related stainless pipe products.
