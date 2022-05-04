Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $260.38.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,721,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter worth approximately $21,357,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Synaptics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYNA opened at $158.48 on Wednesday. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $114.05 and a twelve month high of $299.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.21.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.90 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Synaptics will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

