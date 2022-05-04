System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST) Major Shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. Sells 84,637 Shares of Stock

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 84,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $1,082,507.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,777,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,696,271.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cannae Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 29th, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 350,000 shares of System1 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $4,508,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 150,000 shares of System1 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $2,073,000.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 50,929 shares of System1 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $714,024.58.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 563,264 shares of System1 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $7,880,063.36.

NYSE:SST opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. System1, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in System1 stock. Cannae Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of System1, Inc. ( NYSE:SST Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,181,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,407,000. System1 makes up 12.3% of Cannae Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cannae Holdings Inc. owned 31.92% of System1 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SST. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on System1 from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on System1 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “inline” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

System1 Company Profile

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

