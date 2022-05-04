Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of SKT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.09. 1,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,382. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.76. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 1.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,894 shares in the company, valued at $791,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 299.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

