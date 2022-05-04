Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.86 Per Share

Analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) will post ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Tarsus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 283%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.80) to ($2.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($5.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.80) to ($4.74). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 24.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TARS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 448,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 242,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 42,451 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TARS stock opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $39.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.25 million, a PE ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.