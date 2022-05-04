Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

TFX has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Teleflex from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Teleflex from $370.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $394.58.

Get Teleflex alerts:

NYSE TFX opened at $284.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.01. Teleflex has a one year low of $277.02 and a one year high of $428.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.16. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Teleflex will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 0.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 4.9% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 1.6% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex (Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.