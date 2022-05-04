Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Downgraded by Barclays

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHYGet Rating) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TLGHY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Telenet Group from €43.00 ($45.26) to €42.00 ($44.21) in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Telenet Group from €44.00 ($46.32) to €40.00 ($42.11) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telenet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of Telenet Group stock opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.02. Telenet Group has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $22.89.

About Telenet Group (Get Rating)

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

