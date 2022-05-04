Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Downgraded by Barclays

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TLGHY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Telenet Group from €43.00 ($45.26) to €42.00 ($44.21) in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Telenet Group from €44.00 ($46.32) to €40.00 ($42.11) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telenet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of Telenet Group stock opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.02. Telenet Group has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $22.89.

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

