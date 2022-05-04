Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Price Target Lowered to €42.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €43.00 ($45.26) to €42.00 ($44.21) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TLGHY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Telenet Group from €44.00 ($46.32) to €40.00 ($42.11) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup raised Telenet Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Telenet Group from €37.50 ($39.47) to €40.00 ($42.11) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLGHY opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.02. Telenet Group has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $22.89.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4701 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd.

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

