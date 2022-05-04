Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Betterware de Mexico in a report released on Monday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65.

Get Betterware de Mexico alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Betterware de Mexico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of Betterware de Mexico stock opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.14. Betterware de Mexico has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $585.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.11.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.36). Betterware de Mexico had a return on equity of 99.39% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $105.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.83 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new stake in Betterware de Mexico in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,115,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 622,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,051,000 after acquiring an additional 154,141 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 311.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 47,879 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. 17.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a $0.412 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.30%. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.62%.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile (Get Rating)

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de Mexico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de Mexico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.