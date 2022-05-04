Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Price Target Lowered to CHF 125 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 135 to CHF 125 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TMSNY. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 93 to CHF 84.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 110 to CHF 100 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 111 to CHF 95 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 87 to CHF 89 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.70.

Shares of TMSNY opened at $106.11 on Tuesday. Temenos has a twelve month low of $81.96 and a twelve month high of $170.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.19.

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

