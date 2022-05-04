Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

TPX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet cut Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day moving average of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.11. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.72.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 272.95% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after purchasing an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 126,541 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,831,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,788,000 after purchasing an additional 107,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

