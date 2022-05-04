Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Coverage Initiated at Northcoast Research

Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Northcoast Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.21% from the stock’s previous close.

TXRH has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $82.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $69.54 and a 1-year high of $109.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $895.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $359,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 2,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $229,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,799 shares of company stock worth $872,001 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 128.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after buying an additional 84,178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 5.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 9.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,807,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

