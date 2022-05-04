TFF Pharmaceuticals (TFFP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect TFF Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.10). TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 35,272.73% and a negative return on equity of 61.58%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TFF Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TFFP opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $12.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.14.

TFFP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

In other TFF Pharmaceuticals news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher bought 542,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $3,506,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 51,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 1,456.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 74,670 shares in the last quarter. 18.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

