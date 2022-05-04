TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Insider TFI International Inc. Acquires 14,460 Shares of Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFIIGet Rating) insider TFI International Inc. acquired 14,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$102.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,483,568.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,483,568.53.

TFI International Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, April 28th, TFI International Inc. acquired 3,045 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$104.64 per share, with a total value of C$318,628.80.

Shares of TSE TFII opened at C$107.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. TFI International Inc. has a 52-week low of C$99.47 and a 52-week high of C$148.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$119.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$129.17. The stock has a market cap of C$9.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 15.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TFII shares. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$102.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$102.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TFI International to C$158.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of TFI International to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$129.33.

TFI International Company Profile (Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for TFI International (TSE:TFII)

