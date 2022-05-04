TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Insider TFI International Inc. Acquires 14,460 Shares of Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) insider TFI International Inc. acquired 14,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$102.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,483,568.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,483,568.53.

On Thursday, April 28th, TFI International Inc. acquired 3,045 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$104.64 per share, with a total value of C$318,628.80.

Shares of TSE TFII opened at C$107.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. TFI International Inc. has a 52-week low of C$99.47 and a 52-week high of C$148.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$119.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$129.17. The stock has a market cap of C$9.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 15.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TFII shares. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$102.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$102.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TFI International to C$158.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of TFI International to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$129.33.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

