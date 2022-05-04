The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the March 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of BDVSY opened at $27.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.22. The Bidvest Group has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $32.38.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.3828 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%.
About The Bidvest Group (Get Rating)
The Bidvest Group Limited operates in trading, services, and distribution businesses in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Services, Branded Products, Freight, Automotive, Commercial Products, Financial Services, and Properties segments. It is involved in the online motor retailing and vehicle auctioneering activities; provision of road assistance, vehicle towing, tyre replacement/change, fuel top up, locksmith, and legal advice services; and manufacturing, distribution, and trading of consumer and industrial day-to-day branded products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Bidvest Group (BDVSY)
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- 3M Stock is Worth a Look Because of the Company it Keeps
- Landstar Systems Stock Can Bottom Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for The Bidvest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bidvest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.