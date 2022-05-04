The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $603.69.

SAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $420.00 to $337.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $660.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $424.00 to $375.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Boston Beer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Shares of SAM opened at $381.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $325.53 and a 1-year high of $1,182.34.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($2.29). Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $430.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total value of $391,083.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Beer Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.