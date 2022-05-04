The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chemours’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.73 billion and the lowest is $1.70 billion. Chemours reported sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemours will report full-year sales of $6.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $7.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chemours.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 9.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chemours by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,015,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $470,359,000 after buying an additional 92,795 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,350,000 after purchasing an additional 588,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at $84,199,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 315.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,287,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 4.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,340,000 after purchasing an additional 90,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Chemours stock opened at $38.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.76 and a 200-day moving average of $31.65. Chemours has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $39.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 22.27%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

