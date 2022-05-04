The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 575,500 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 692,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 630,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSE GAB opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $7.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAB. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 59,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 26,735 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 96,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

