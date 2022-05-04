The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €128.00 Price Target

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €128.00 ($134.74) price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SY1. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €138.00 ($145.26) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($145.26) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €117.00 ($123.16) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($136.84) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($122.11) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Symrise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €121.63 ($128.04).

FRA:SY1 opened at €109.85 ($115.63) on Wednesday. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($59.96) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($77.35). The business has a 50 day moving average of €107.18 and a 200 day moving average of €115.04.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

