The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €224.00 Price Target

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) received a €224.00 ($235.79) price objective from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.13% from the company’s current price.

VOW3 has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($326.32) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €280.00 ($294.74) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America set a €173.00 ($182.11) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($324.21) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($263.16) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €238.00 ($250.53).

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €150.20 ($158.11) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €154.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is €173.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €131.30 ($138.21) and a 1-year high of €245.45 ($258.37).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

