The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.89 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) to post sales of $4.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.80 billion and the highest is $4.99 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported sales of $3.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full year sales of $20.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.82 billion to $21.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $21.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.20 billion to $21.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

GT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Nomura Instinet raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.88. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $24.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.