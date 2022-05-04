The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share.

Shares of THG opened at $147.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $121.69 and a 1-year high of $155.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 9,253 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $1,305,320.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,095,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,221 shares of company stock worth $5,011,454 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 19,442 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 25,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on THG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

