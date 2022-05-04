The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.69 Billion

Analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) will announce $3.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.71 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group posted sales of $3.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will report full year sales of $14.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.74 billion to $14.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $15.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.30 billion to $15.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Hartford Financial Services Group.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

HIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 14,743 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,076,533.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,784. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HIG opened at $70.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $59.86 and a twelve month high of $78.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.18%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

