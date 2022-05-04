The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the March 31st total of 2,280,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $70.67 on Wednesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $59.86 and a 12-month high of $78.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.76. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.18%.

In other news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 14,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,076,533.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,253 shares of company stock worth $2,089,784 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $38,638,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.