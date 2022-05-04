The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hershey’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.25 billion. Hershey reported sales of $1.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hershey will report full year sales of $9.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.77 billion to $10.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.00 billion to $10.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hershey.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.40.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $220.07 on Wednesday. Hershey has a 1 year low of $165.76 and a 1 year high of $231.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 407 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.61, for a total transaction of $82,055.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $1,109,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,403,432.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,012,785 shares of company stock valued at $206,063,291. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSY. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

