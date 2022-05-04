The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.32 Billion

Analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) will report $2.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Interpublic Group of Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies reported sales of $2.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will report full-year sales of $10.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.51 billion to $10.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.96 billion to $11.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Interpublic Group of Companies.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IPG. Argus raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller purchased 6,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.26 per share, with a total value of $224,970.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,187.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,369,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,417 shares of company stock worth $2,734,172. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,563,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,475 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,840.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,724,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,583,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,332 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,705,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 355.2% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,477,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,989 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $33.22 on Wednesday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $30.45 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.31%.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

