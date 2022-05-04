The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the March 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of KF stock opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.50. The Korea Fund has a one year low of $28.53 and a one year high of $46.88.

Get The Korea Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of The Korea Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,616,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Korea Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Korea Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 845,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,053,000 after buying an additional 17,156 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of The Korea Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of The Korea Fund by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Korea Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Korea Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.