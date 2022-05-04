The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $115.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) to report $115.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lovesac’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $114.25 million and the highest is $116.70 million. Lovesac reported sales of $82.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full-year sales of $652.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $647.32 million to $658.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $766.29 million, with estimates ranging from $755.30 million to $777.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lovesac.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.49. Lovesac had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LOVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Lovesac from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lovesac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.25.

Shares of Lovesac stock opened at $45.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.84. Lovesac has a 52-week low of $35.07 and a 52-week high of $95.51. The firm has a market cap of $685.01 million, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.43.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $346,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,494,724.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Field Mclallen purchased 4,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.96 per share, with a total value of $199,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,891 shares in the company, valued at $444,194.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the 1st quarter valued at $714,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lovesac by 283.3% during the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 15,708 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Lovesac by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 256,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,840,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lovesac by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 79,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 61,780 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Lovesac by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

