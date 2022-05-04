The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

Get The Sage Group alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SGPYY. Barclays raised their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 720 ($8.99) to GBX 730 ($9.12) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 900 ($11.24) to GBX 890 ($11.12) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 970 ($12.12) to GBX 880 ($10.99) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 570 ($7.12) to GBX 590 ($7.37) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $628.00.

The Sage Group stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,868. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.07.

The Sage Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Sage Group (SGPYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.