TheStreet Downgrades Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) to C+

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WBA. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $42.94 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $55.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.21.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $371,684,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,122,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,083 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,679.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,361,617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $64,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,111 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 114.3% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,360,003 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $105,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,910,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,446,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

