TheStreet Lowers Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) to C+

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

RCI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $53.57 on Monday. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $44.19 and a 1 year high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.76. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.47.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

